Construction progressing well on paediatric, maternal hospital

Construction of the modern, state-of-the-art Paediatric and Maternal Hospital at Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is progressing well, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony has confirmed.

Dr Anthony visited the site on Wednesday to assess the current status and progress of the ongoing work.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony engaging with engineers and other officials

The minister was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Malcolm Watkins, and a cohort of officials from the contracting company – VAMED Engineering and VIKAB Guyana Ltd.

When completed, the over $31 billion (€$149 million) modern health institution will provide comprehensive, advanced health services that will cater to the needs of mothers and children.

Construction of the 256-bed facility is slated for completion by the final quarter of 2025 and will cover 24,000 square meters of gross floor areas.

The facility will be equipped with an imaging suite which will include CT scans, X-rays, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanning equipment.

The project is one facet of the government’s aggressive drive to expand healthcare access with six additional regional hospitals currently under construction in the various regions.

Works ongoing at the site Works ongoing at the site Works ongoing at the site

These include Lima, Region Two; De Kinderen, Region Three, two in Region Four which will be located at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, and Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

Two other hospitals will be constructed at Bath, Region Five, and New Amsterdam, Region Six.

Moreover, state-of-the-art hospitals are going to be constructed in Moruca, Region One; Kamarang, Region Seven; Kato, Region Eight and Lethem, Region Nine.

Bartica Hospital located in Region Seven will also be reconstructed as the government emphasises modernising the healthcare infrastructure to be able to provide world-class services to citizens.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

