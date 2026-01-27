Construction to commence on first school for persons with autism – Min Singh

-expanded skills, entrepreneurial training for PWDs

The Government of Guyana will expand its programmes and investments in 2026 to promote inclusion and empowerment for persons with disabilities (PWDs), as part of its determination to build a more caring, fair, and opportunity-rich society.

During his presentation of Budget 2026, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, outlined several initiatives aimed at strengthening education, skills training, and economic participation for persons living with disabilities (PWDs).

Children living with disabilities are receiving basic computer training

Dr Singh stated that the government recognises the valuable contributions that PWDs can make to national life. They remain committed to supporting their full participation in social, educational, and economic activities.

To this end, $316.5 million has been allocated in 2026 for several important projects and inclusive initiatives. One of the most significant projects is the construction of Guyana’s first school for autistic students, which will be built at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE).

The government will also establish Special Education Needs and Disability (SEND) centres in every region and open a dedicated SEND Unit at Port Kaituma Primary School to provide focused support for students requiring specialised learning environments.

Facilities at the Regional Training Centre for Development and Stimulation of Children, Adolescents and Young People with Special Educational Needs Associated with Disabilities.

These developments will help support inclusive education and teacher training geared toward individuals with special needs. Training and economic support are essential to the government’s inclusion agenda.

In 2026, over 1,200 PWDs across various regions will receive skills training to improve their job prospects. Additionally, at least 70 PWDs will receive entrepreneurial loans to start or grow their own small businesses.

Persons living with disabilities receiving training

The government is also working with the private sector and public agencies to create job and internship opportunities, encouraging organisations to include more persons with disabilities in the workforce.

Dr Singh called this step essential for achieving full empowerment and equality. These 2026 initiatives build on the broad support provided in 2025, when the government issued permanent disability benefits to over 26,700 PWDs, raised monthly payments to $22,000, and offered a one-time cash grant of $50,000 to all registered beneficiaries.

Other achievements included the construction of Guyana’s first school for the hearing impaired at Cummings Lodge, the retrofitting of schools, public buildings for accessibility, literacy and skills training for 830 PWDs.

Dr Singh emphasised that the government’s long-term vision is to create a society where disability does not limit opportunity.

He added that inclusion is not charity but empowerment. Investment in education, skills, and entrepreneurship will ensure that PWDs can support themselves, pursue their goals, and actively contribute to national development.