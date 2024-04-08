Construction underway on first 100 homes at Silica City

As part of its initial development phase, construction is underway for the first 100 young professional homes at Silica City along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

These homes are designed in four different styles and will consist of two flat units priced at over $25 million. The other two elevated units valued at $33.9 million and $34.4 million respectively.

Construction ongoing on first 100 homes in Silica City

Each flat will boast a kitchen, dining area, living room, laundry room, master bedroom with a closet and bathroom, as well as two additional bedrooms.

Meanwhile, the two-story elevated houses will feature a master bedroom with a closet and bathroom, two additional bedrooms, another bathroom, a kitchen, dining area, and a living room.

Simultaneously, infrastructure development is progressing on road and drainage networks in the area.

Silica City is a major step forward in Guyana’s developmental approach toward a sustainable and climate-smart future. It is poised to become the nation’s premier destination for contemporary, environmentally friendly living.

Ongoing road and drainage infrastructure works at Silica City, Soesdyke-Linden Highway

The cutting-edge development will feature smart homes equipped with the latest energy-saving technologies, complemented by green spaces and various amenities.

Access to the new city will be convenient, as construction is already underway on a four-lane highway from Mandela Avenue to Craig, extending eventually all the way to Soesdyke.

About 3,800 acres of land have been set aside for the project. In February 2023, contracts totalling $2.11 billion were signed for the commencement of infrastructure works.

Beyond the construction of 100 residential homes, Silica City will include shopping centres, apartment complexes, condominiums, hotels, restaurants, and other amenities.

Importantly, the master plan for Silica City is expected to be finalised by mid-2024.

Construction ongoing on first 100 homes in Silica City Construction ongoing on first 100 homes in Silica City Construction ongoing on first 100 homes in Silica City Ongoing road and drainage infrastructure works at Silica City, Soesdyke-Linden Highway Ongoing road and drainage infrastructure works at Silica City, Soesdyke-Linden Highway

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

