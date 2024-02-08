Container City to be more accessible as gov’t commits to building road

Residents of Container City, Ruimveldt will soon have easy access to their homes as the government, through the Ministry of Public Works, has since committed to building a road in the area.

The decision commitment followed a walkabout in the community on Wednesday afternoon by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar addressing residents at the meeting on Wednesday

Minister Indar noted that the government remains committed to bettering the lives of all residents in the best way possible.

“There is a strong possibility that we will build a road here to connect the two sections of Container City so that you can have better access to your houses. This will benefit those persons who usually come home late from work. It will also be safe for school children since we will put lights,” Minister Indar explained.

He added that engineers from his ministry will soon be visiting the community to inspect the extent of work being carried out.

Although Container City is mostly occupied by persons who are squatting, the government works for the development of all its people and as such the residents of that area will not be left behind.

“As you know we have done this in many communities across the country when we go to do visits. And when we leave a community, we leave it in a much better place than how we find it, simply because we try to develop it by putting in infrastructure and getting the residents themselves involved in its transformation,” Minister Indar posited.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy as he addressed the residents gathered for the meeting on Wednesday

Meanwhile, Minister McCoy stated that it should be the interest of every citizen to collaborate with the government to contribute to the country’s overall development.

“This is part of our commitment as a government to work with people all across the country. And we have done that time over time, demonstrating our concern and care for our people. Because at the end of the day we want to make sure that we work with you to create better conditions and to make sure that you can move upward,” the minister stressed.

Moreover, assessments were also done on drainage and electricity.

Additionally, talks have commenced to create a recreational area for the residents.

