Contract for $11B Schoonord to Crane road to be signed next week

The contract for the $11 billion four-lane highway from Schoonord to Crane, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) is expected to be signed on Wednesday, September 7.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal said works on the 2.4 miles (3.9 kilometres) thoroughfare will commence shortly following the signing of the contract which was awarded to eight contractors.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

The housing minister was at the time addressing scores of residents during an outreach at the West Demerara Secondary School on Friday.

“Next Wednesday we will be signing the contracts for eight lots to commence the four-lane road from Schoonord to Crane which will signal the commencement of what the President [Dr Ifraan Ali] announced, and that is another route for Region Three,” he said.

The construction of the highway will significantly reduce traffic congestion along the West Bank and West Coast of Demerara, and will also make way for the continuation of the ministry’s massive housing development in the region.

In April, President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced plans for the construction of the new highway, and in June, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) requested bids for the project.

The contract was awarded to JS Guyana Inc., Puran Brothers Disposal Inc., Vals Construction, AJM Enterprises, Guyamerica Construction Inc., L’heureus Construction & Services Inc., Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc., and VR Construction, on August 15.

The construction of the new highway is expected to be completed ahead of the $52 billion (US$260 million) new Demerara River Crossing and will add to the Diamond to Mandela, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Road which will be completed soon, the Eccles, EBD to Ogle East Coast Demerara (ECD) road, and the widening and expansion of the ECD Railway Embankment Road.

