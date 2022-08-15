Contract signed for Solar Systems at the Guyana Learning Channel’s Facilities in Aishalton and Karasabai

Today, a contract was signed between the Ministry of Education and Gafsons Industries Limited for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of solar photovoltaic systems at the Guyana Learning Channel facilities located in Aishalton and Karasabai in Region Nine.

There was a public tendering process and Gafsons Industries Limited emerged as the recommended bidder and was awarded the contract. The project will cost a total of forty-eight million six hundred and ninety-nine thousand, nine hundred and eighty-nine dollars ($48,699,989).

Permanent Secretary, Mr. Alfred King and Mr. Adrian Singh of Gafsons Industries Limited shake hands with the signed contract documents as the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand (centre), Director of NCERD, Ms. Quenita Walrond-Lewis (back right) and CEO of GEO, Dr. Mahender Sharma (back left) look on

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said that the project aims to provide to the students in the two communities the same opportunities that learners along the coast have, which is access to learning resources not only in schools but through the distance education platforms the Guyana Learning Channel and EdYou FM.

“We’re able to give them lessons on the learning channel and the radio channel all day. We’re able to communicate with them the way we are able to do with children in Georgetown but only if we have reliable electricity and continuous electricity,” Minister Manickchand noted.

She explained the importance of the project and the need for it to be completed within the agreed timeline.

Sales and Marketing Manager of Gafsons Industries Limited, Mr. Adrian Singh said that the company is happy to be awarded the contract and to be a part of such an important project in the education of young people.

Also present at today’s signing was Permanent Secretary, Mr. Alfred King, Director of the National Centre for Educational Resource Development, Ms. Quenita Walrond-Lewis, Head of Procurement, Mr. Quiency Hinds and Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency, Mr. Mahender Sharma.

