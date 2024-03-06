Contract to be terminated if works not done on Cemetery Road by month-end – Min. Edghill

Following a recent evaluation conducted by the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on the Cemetery Road project, it has been discovered that the contractor, Avinash Construction and Metal Works Company, has failed to fulfil its contractual obligations.

As a result, the minister has decided to terminate the contract if works are not completed by March month end.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and the engineering team inspecting the Cemetery Road project

Minister Edghill made this disclosure on Tuesday, in the presence of the contractor and ministerial engineers during his recent visit to the site.

“Cemetery road should’ve been completed…The contractor has not done what he said he would do… If the work is not completed by the end of March, he will be terminated and removed from the project. We will have to put another contractor to fulfil it,” Minister Edghill emphasised.

Additionally, the minister advised the contractor to submit a revised work programme to indicate his capabilities and actions that will be taken to complete the works by the extended deadline.

Ongoing works on Cemetery Road project

The $475 million project will see the two-lane carriageway being extended into four lanes.

Once completed, it is expected to significantly alleviate traffic congestion.

The multi-million was initially expected to be completed in July 2023. The deadline for the project was later extended to January 2024.

Ongoing works on Cemetery Road project

In addition to the expansion of Cemetery Road, the overall project includes the enhancement of Independence Boulevard. That road was extended into three lanes and a recreational promenade was erected.

This is in keeping with the government’s vision of community development aligned with the modernisation of the capital city and country at large.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

