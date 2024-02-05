Contractor shows goodwill to complete East Coast to East Bank Road project – Min Edghill

The US$106.4 million East Coast to East Bank Road linkage project being undertaken by India-based construction company, Ashoka Buildcon Limited is 32 per cent complete.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill expressed satisfaction with the progression of the project during the examination of the 2024 budget estimates last Thursday in the National Assembly.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during the consideration of the estimates on Wednesday.

“We at the Ministry of Public Works are quite satisfied…the contractor has shown the goodwill to execute this project within the time frame. We are moving on this,” he emphasised.

The minister revealed that the project is slated to be completed by October 6, 2024.

When completed, the new thoroughfare will develop the country’s infrastructure and open up land to meet the needs of the agriculture, housing, and oil and gas sectors development.

Additionally, the transformative road artery will link the Eugene F. Correia International Airport with the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) paving the way for easy and improved accessibility.

The major road will significantly complement the PPP/C Administration’s comprehensive master plan for Guyana with the overarching infrastructural design of improving connectivity within the country and between its geographic neighbours, Suriname and Brazil.

To ensure the project is supervised and executed within the work description and timeline, the Ministry of Public Works signed a US$3.2 million contract with India-based RITES (Rail India Technical Economic Service) Limited for consultancy services.

The multimillion-USD contract will see the company working for 34 months in a supervisory capacity overlooking the construction of the road linkage project, which is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Improved infrastructure along the East Coast of Demerara

The remaining 10 months immediately following the conclusion of the construction will be for the defect’s liability period.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill also reported that the East Coast Road enhancement project is moving apace.

He said, “We are actually in terms of progress about four per cent but work is moving apace.”

The project commenced on June 23, 2023, and is expected to be completed on July 22, 2025.

The scope of work includes the rehabilitation of the East Coast corridor into four lanes from Sheriff Street to Enmore.

The construction of a new four-lane highway from Orange Nassau to Mahaica.

Rehabilitation works on the existing East Coast thoroughfare from Belfield to Orange and the construction of 48 bridges and 22 culverts, in addition to a bridge across the Hope Canal.

This revolutionary project is set to enhance connectivity along the stretch and facilitate ease in traffic congestion by promoting easier commuting, and investments through improved accessibility.

