Contractor working assiduously to complete ‘Blacka Bridge’ in time for Easter – Min Edghill

Residents of B’ Field, Sophia will be able to access and traverse the new ‘Black Bridge’ that is being reconstructed in time for the Easter celebrations.

This assurance was given by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, as he inspected several projects that are ongoing in the capital city, Thursday afternoon.

The ‘Blacka Bridge’ is a critical link for the residents of Sophia to Georgetown and will benefit hundreds of residents who reside in the area.

Construction site of the $50 million Blacka Bridge

“Ideally, we would like to give this bridge to the people of Sophia before Easter. It is a major artery that people have to use here all the time,” Minister Edghill disclosed.



He added, “The project engineer has just given me the assurance that the slabs, which are already pre- cast will be coming to be laid and the casting would be done here. In two weeks, we should be out of here.”

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting construction of the new ‘Blacka Bridge’ in B’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The $50 million contract was signed in December 2022, following community meetings by several ministers of government with Sophia residents. Its construction is being undertaken by Modern Construction and Trucking Services Limited.

A resident utilisng a temporary structure to access Sophia.

Minister Edghill pointed out that, “We’re not beyond contract time, I must tell you that but the contractor knew from day one, when we undertook this project, even though you have a particular time to do it, we want to finish early. So, we are pushing for that.”



Residents were promised a new concrete structure to ease the flow of traffic and ensure their safety, and its construction indicates a commitment being fulfilled by the government.





