Contracts inked for road upgrades, improved health facilities in Region Five

Thousands of residents in Bath Settlement, Region Five will soon be able to travel with ease, as two main access roads are set to be upgraded to the tune of $55.2 million.

Timehri Contracting Services has been awarded a contract valued $37.1 million to rehabilitate the thoroughfare at Referendum, while M&B Construction will upgrade Block D Phase One for $18.1 million.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P., (centre), Regional Chairman Vickchand Ramphal (left) and Regional Executive Officer, Genevieve Blackman.

The contracts for the massive road projects were signed Tuesday, in the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) boardroom.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P., who witnessed the signing ceremony, said the exercise forms part of government’s commitment to being open and transparent with the public.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P., with members of Region Four’s Neighbourhood Democratic Councils.

The minister said Referendum and Block D Phase One are the least developed in the region, hence the need to commence works as soon as possible.

“We are hopeful that despite the rains, we will be able to complete these projects very soon,” he stated.

He added that, “Hopefully by early next week, we will start mobilising and construction will begin on these roads,” Minister Dharamlall noted.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P., with Chairpersons and Overseers of Region Five’s Neighbourhood Democratic Councils

He urged contractors to employ residents within the respective areas so that money could be circulated in the communities, as well as the region.

A $25.3 million contract was also signed to construct living quarters at the Mahaicony hospital. This will boost the region’s health sector capacity as medical specialists will be deployed to provide much-needed services.

“Last week, we began doing surgeries at the Mahaicony hospital which forms part of His Excellency, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s intention to have central services be decentralised. So, you will find us upgrading a lot of the regional health facilities.”

Regional Executive Officer, Genevieve Blackman signing contracts with the respective contractors.

In addition, the minister handed over the first tranche of subvention to the region’s 10 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs). Each NDC received $2.5 million to execute their work programmes.

Meanwhile, $42.5 million was also handed over to 18 NDCs in Region Four to be distributed as their first tranche of subvention. The exercise was held at the Regional Democratic Council’s boardroom.

“This is the first of tranche or support that you will get, but we want you to use it for the benefit of the people of your respective communities…. spend these monies with the intention of uplifting your communities,” Minister Dharamlall noted.

