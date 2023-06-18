Contracts signed for roadworks, nursery school in Region Two

Residents of Region Two will soon see major infrastructural enhancements in several communities, following the signing of three contracts totalling approximately $53.4 million for capital works on Friday.

Of the three, one contract totalling $31.9 million was signed for the construction of a revetment at Golden Fleece. This is expected to be completed within four months.

The project was awarded to R.I.V.A Investment by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.

A $10.7 million contract was also signed for the upgrading of Tomesh Street, Windsor Castle, and will be executed by A. Bacchus Contracting and Trucking Service.

This project will see a new concrete structure coupled with concrete drains on both sides, as well as the construction of walkways to allow for easy access for residents. It is expected to be completed within three months.

Another $10.8 million will be expended for concrete upgrades to Second Cross Street, Old Housing Scheme and Charity, providing residents with improved access to their homes.

This project was awarded to Golden Key Construction and Supply and is expected to be completed within three months.

More contracts are expected to be signed for additional infrastructure works in the region in the coming weeks.

Additionally, as government advances its bid to expand access to education across the country, a $23.7 million contract was also inked on Friday for the construction of the Mashabo Nursery School along the Essequibo coast.

The contract was awarded to Rose’s Enterprise by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board and is expected to be completed within four months.

The design caters for four classrooms, a headteacher’s office, a kitchen, a sick bay, janitorial closet, and a store room. It will also cater for terrazzo floors and porcelain tiles for the washrooms along with water-resistant sheetrock ceilings.

Currently, the 22 pupils enrolled in the nursery school are being accommodated at the primary school. Regional Executive Office, Susanah Saywack; Regional Engineer, Kawan Suchit; Civil Engineer, Harindra Nandalall; Engineer from Anna Regina Town Council, Brian Alves, and Superintendent of Roads, Saywack Persaud were all present at the contract signing.

