COVID-19 immunisation campaign for children begins tomorrow

Government will begin the rollout of its COVID-19 immunisation campaign for children ages 12 to 17 on Thursday, August 26, at the St. Stanislaus College.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said Wednesday, that the programme will include an initial sensitisation exercise with both parents and students.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, speaking during the arrival ceremony for the Pfizer vaccine at CJIA on Tuesday afternoon.

“Between the two ministries; Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education, we will have that sensitisation session, then we will do some vaccinations for students who would like to get vaccinated from Saints, but if there are any other persons from around the community who are interested in getting their vaccines tomorrow, they can come.”

Minister Anthony said the vaccination schedule will also be announced during Thursday’s session.

“So, at tomorrow’s session, we will then unveil the places where we will be going, the schools and other places where we will be going. So, we start tomorrow with that sensitisation and we will unveil the plan…We will be working in schools, but we will also work at some of our regular sites.”

On Tuesday, Guyana received 146,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the United States Government for immunisation of the school population here. The donation is part of a larger consignment of 5.5 million doses donated to CARICOM by the US.

To date, the education ministry has received about 4,000 consent forms from parents for their children to be vaccinated against the deadly Coronavirus. The announcement was made by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, MP, as she welcomed the US’ donation at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.