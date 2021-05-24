COVID – 19 Measures for water taxis and stellings’

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has instituted various measures to keep the travelling public safe on the various water taxis (speedboat) services.

These measures range from ensuring compliance with the Ministry of Health’s COVID 19 protocols vis-à-vis these boats, to additional measures by the Department. They include the following:

All passengers using these boats must wear mask; The hands of all passengers are to be sanitised before boarding; Lifejackets are to be sanitized after each trip; The passengers’ transit areas on the Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop Stellings are sanitized twice daily (morning and afternoon); Over the past weekend MARAD has installed portable handrails for use by persons embarking and disembarking the boats; The handrails will be constantly sanitized; MARAD has employed additional monitors at Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop to support the Associations’ monitors for compliance with the above and other safety protocols;

For the above measures to be successful and for the safety of the public, the Department seeks the support of the travelling public, and is urging compliance with these protocols.