COVID-19 testing, vaccination among services to be offered at new Festival City Polyclinic

The newly commissioned state-of-the art polyclinic in Festival City, Georgetown, will facilitate COVID-19 testing and vaccination services to residents of North Ruimveldt and surrounding communities.

The $300 million health facility was declared opened on Monday, by Minister of Health; Dr. Frank Anthony to provide efficient health care to citizens.

State of the art Festival City Polyclinic at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The clinic, which was once a health centre managed by the Regional Health Services, is now under the control of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and now provides premier health care on par with the hospital.

Dr. Anthony said a number of health care services will be accessible at the polyclinic.

“At the Festival City polyclinic, you would now have MCH services, general clinics for medical conditions. In addition, we will have laboratory services, imaging services, meaning X-rays and ultrasounds. We would also have at the facility a dentist to provide dental care and a section of the facility is dedicated to rehabilitation.

We also provide VCT and HIV counselling and we are also going to introduce COVID-19 testing, and to create a vaccination site at the polyclinic. So, this range of services, I think will better suit the community that is there.”

Festival City Polyclinic, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

With the addition of these new services, the clinic will see an influx of doctors and nurses stationed at the facility, providing improved health care to residents.

So far the polyclinic has three general medical doctors, six nurses, one counsellor and two pharmacists to provide basic health care.

The clinic records over 50 to 60 persons receiving services at the facility daily.

Meanwhile, the ministry is committing resources to commence yard construction by early next year.