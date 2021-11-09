COVID-19 vaccination campaign seeing uptick

With new COVID-19 measures in place locally and internationally, the Ministry of Health is seeing an increase in the vaccination rate across the country.

The gazetted COVID-19 measures for November require that persons entering public buildings must be fully vaccinated.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, MP

The government announced too, that persons seeking to enter Guyana must also be fully inoculated.

The United States and other international countries have also mandated that persons travelling to those countries must be fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, scores of persons flocked the Ministry of Health’s vaccination site at Brickdam to receive their jab.

Several persons told DPI that they took the vaccine to either travel or to enter various business places.

Person receiving their COVID-19 jab

Young Diliannis Hopkinson was excited to receive her vaccine so that she could return to school and enter other places of business.

“I feel better cause I can’t go into a lot of places if I am not vaccinated. Like I went to a restaurant the other day, and I did not get to eat because I didn’t have the vaccine. Go ahead and take it, it stings for a couple of minutes but you will be okay. Take the vaccine, the vaccine saves your life,” she told DPI.

To travel Derick Ramsaroop took his shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“I actually got to travel to the US on vacation so I got to get Johnson and Johnson because it is the only one you can use; I think to travel. If you got a problem with getting the vaccine all you got to do is just research on it and whichever one you choose, I think is best you know, just get your information right before you take the vaccine.”

“Well at first, I was hesitant about it and after doing some research and getting information from persons who have been vaccinated, I have decided that I am going to get vaccinated now. I am interested in the Pfizer, based on research that is the reason I chose this vaccine. I would like to advise persons to research and do not go with word of mouth, do your own research and go from there,” said Aneesah Majeed.

Kevin Jones, was waiting to receive his second dose of AstraZeneca, when he explained the symptoms, he received when he took his first dose.

“When I got the first dose I get a bit of a fever, mild headache for four days and that was about it. Well, the most I can say is everyone got a choice and they should choose what they want to do but for me, I chose to get vaccinated because if I didn’t, I couldn’t have gone to work so I come and get the vaccine.”

Vaccines being administered at the site include AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

Persons who received the first dose of AstraZeneca are advised to get their second dose before the end of November.