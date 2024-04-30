Improving accessibility for Annandale residents with new roads

The government’s commitment to transforming the country’s infrastructure and enhancing the lives of its citizens is evident in ongoing efforts to improve accessibility for residents of Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) visited several villages within the Mon Repos/La Reconnaissance Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) on Monday to examine the progress of road construction and rehabilitation projects.

One of the newly constructed roads within Annandale village

In Annadale, a new road has been constructed for the first time on Fifth Street, West.

This development is reducing traffic congestion Significantly on both the public road and the railway embankment.

Resident, Hameraj Panday praised the convenience of the new road, particularly in avoiding congestion at the Annadale and Lusignan markets.

Hameraj Panday speaking about the newly built road in the community

He noted that the newly constructed thoroughfare, which now connects with the railway embankment, has reduced traffic congestion during peak hours.

“Previously, if someone was heading east, they would have to head to Lusignan and then turn around and that was an issue during the peak hours,” the resident stated.

He added that the previous road was in a dilapidated state and very low but now it has been elevated to approximately 18 inches.

Another resident, Tony Dhanraj highlighted the challenges residents faced navigating the street with their vehicles before the road’s construction.

Meanwhile, Seamattie Parbo expressed gratitude to the government for the improved road infrastructure, emphasising the significant impact on residents’ daily lives and the longevity of the newly constructed roads.

Seamattie Parbo, a content resident who is grateful for development within her village

“For a very long time, we haven’t gotten such good roads. The road before was very bad, it had lots of holes that used to cause damage to some of the residents’ vehicles. But now it’s good and we will have this for a very long time,” Parbo expressed.

Echoing these sentiments, Dayoo Babulal emphasised the need for rehabilitated roads in the village and thanked the government for fulfilling its commitment to infrastructure development.

“We have to thank the government for what it is doing because this road was in a really bad state before. I just hope the people will use it with care and in the right manner,” Babulal told DPI.

These road construction projects are undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Chairman of the NDC, Jagroop highlighted the government’s significant investment in village development within the NDC’s jurisdiction over the past three years.

Chairman of the Mon Repos/ La Reconnaissance Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Jagroop

“For instance, in my area, there are a lot of roads that are being constructed. Some have already been completed while others are still undergoing construction,” Jagroop explained. He assured residents that additional road projects are in the pipeline, with ongoing assessments by the Ministry of Public Works to address further infrastructure needs within the Mon Repos/La Reconnaissance area.

