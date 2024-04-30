Interventions underway to expedite Lamaha, Middleton Streets expansion project – Min. Edghill

The Lamaha Street expansion project aimed at enhancing connectivity between Vlissengen Road and Middleton Street in Georgetown, is facing setbacks due to delayed infrastructural works.

The Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, revealed that unresolved issues between the contractor and Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) are the primary cause of the stalled progression of the works.

Ongoing Road works on Lamaha Street between Vlissengen Road and Middleton Street project

Despite these challenges, Minister Edghill has assured that prompt actions are being taken to expedite the completion of the project.

He highlighted that an unsuccessful attempt was made to install new GWI pipes but was hindered by excessive water accumulation, resulting in operational constraints.

“We cut the road on Saturday to get the new GWI pipes in but we could not get the works done because it was too much water. We will continue that on Monday with a drill to get this project wrapped up as fast as possible,” Minister Edghill told the Department of Public Information (DPI) in an interview on Tuesday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting ongoing works on the Lamaha Street between Vlissengen Road and Middleton Street project alongside contractors, engineers, and GWI representatives

Acknowledging the inconvenience residents and road users faced, Minister Edghill instructed the contractor to expedite corrective measures, prioritising the swift completion of the project.

Moreover, the minister underscored that an inspection exercise was conducted with key stakeholders, including the contractor, GWI, its subcontractor, and ministry engineers, to promptly devise a comprehensive work plan to overcome existing hurdles and propel the project forward.

Minister Edghill therefore reassured citizens of the government’s commitment to minimising disruption to their daily lives while advancing Guyana’s infrastructural landscape. He noted the importance of cooperation among all parties involved.

Ongoing Road works on Lamaha Street between Vlissengen Road and Middleton Street project

Meanwhile, the expansion project was divided into two phases and is being undertaken by Devcon Inc. and Sawa Investment Inc., with contracts valued at $306.6 million and $192 million respectively.

The project commenced on November 21, 2022, and both projects are slated for completion by July 21, 2023. The scope of work includes the removal of existing asphaltic surfaces, road reconstruction, widening of roadways, and constructing reinforced concrete retaining walls and drains, alongside rigid paved shoulders.

