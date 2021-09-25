COVID-19 vaccination drive-through continues to attract large turnout

Scores of young people flocked to the Guyana National Stadium at Providence, East Bank Demerara to get vaccinated with the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approved Pfizer vaccine, as the Government continues its immunisation campaign to aid in the fight against COVID-19.
This vaccination drive-through is one of many being hosted by the Ministries of Health and Education to ensure a safe school environment for children between the ages 12 to 17 years.
DPI spoke to persons about their decision to get inoculated and the Government’s efforts to achieve herd immunity.
In August, Guyana received 146,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the United States Government to immunise the country’s adolescent population. This donation is part of a larger donation of 5.5 million doses to CARICOM.
Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth.
We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.
You must be logged in to post a comment.