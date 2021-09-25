COVID-19 vaccination drive-through continues to attract large turnout

Scores of young people flocked to the Guyana National Stadium at Providence, East Bank Demerara to get vaccinated with the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approved Pfizer vaccine, as the Government continues its immunisation campaign to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

This vaccination drive-through is one of many being hosted by the Ministries of Health and Education to ensure a safe school environment for children between the ages 12 to 17 years.

DPI spoke to persons about their decision to get inoculated and the Government’s efforts to achieve herd immunity.

Darren Davinde: “I think that Guyana really has done a lot for the vaccination. When I look at the system that you guys have implemented in comparison to the other Caribbean countries, it is really top of the line, as well as you guys have all of the vaccination to give the people a choice on what vaccination they can actually have.”

Roxanne Lawrie: “I think that they (government) are doing an excellent job, it is just excellent, and everybody needs to come forward and get vaccinated because this is the only way we can beat this thing by cooperation”.

Kader Persaud: “This is a good initiative by government because not being vaccinated puts you at greater risk of getting covid and possibly die, and so it is very important for everyone to get vaccinated.”

Selene Ramkissoon: “I think that it is good for all of the youths that are coming up to help them not to get sick or anything. Everything being done is good.”

Joel Jardine: “I would be very honest, the age group my daughter is part of I do not think pose a great risk for covid. However, the requirements made by government to reopen is definitely the reason why we even decided to let her get vaccinated.”

In August, Guyana received 146,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the United States Government to immunise the country’s adolescent population. This donation is part of a larger donation of 5.5 million doses to CARICOM.