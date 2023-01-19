CTVET hands over outstanding certificates to technical institutes

The Council for Technical and Vocational Education Training (CTVET) this morning handed over outstanding certificates for students who would have completed programs between 2014 and 2021.

The certificates were handed over to the heads of technical institutes across the country.

Director of CTVET. Mr. Patrick Chinedu Onwuzirike

Director of the Council Mr. Patrick Chinedu Onwuzirike said that the activity holds great significance as it seeks to resolve the issue of students being certified to enter the workforce.

He added that the CTVET has also undertaken to implement two cycles of certification per year in the June/July period and the November/December period.

Deputy Chief Education Officer Technical, Dr. Ritesh Tularam said the delivery of the certificates to persons who would have completed their programs between 2014 and 2021 adds to the cohort of the certified skilled labour force in Guyana.

Deputy Chief Education Officer Technical, Dr. Ritesh Tularam

“Students receiving their certificates can move into what is before us, the massive transformation including the oil and gas and traditional sectors.”

He further noted that this is part of the Ministry’s underlying focus to ensure persons are certified so that they can be gainfully employed and make significant contributions to national development.

In brief remarks, CTVET Chairman, Mr. Floyd Scott said the event signifies the fulfillment of a pertinent responsibility of the Council. He further commended the field officers, external data verifiers, Assessment and Certification Committee, the Council, DCEO-Tech and the Administrators of the institutes for their commitment to ensuring the realization of this responsibility.

CTVET Chairman, Mr. Floyd Scott handing over certificates to Dr. Renita Crandon, Principal of GTI

“CTVET has its responsibilities to nation building and to ensure it develops a sustainable competency-based system that is responsive to the actual requirements of the workplace by supplying quality and qualified skilled labour for all our national stakeholders.”

GTI Principal, Dr. Renita Crandon expressed confidence that the delivery of the certificates will spark a renewed interest in persons to pursue programs at the various technical institutions with the assurance that they will receive their certificates upon completion.

CTVET Chairman, Mr. Floyd Scott handing over certificates to GITC Principal, Mr. Dexter Cornette

The Georgetown Technical Institute received 592 outstanding certificates, the Linden Technical Institute received 95, the New Amsterdam Technical Institute received 56, the Essequibo Technical Institute received 207, the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Centre received 430, the Guyana Industrial Training Centre received 167, and Clarke’s Production received nine. This makes a total of 1556 outstanding certificates now in the hands of skilled Guyanese. Also present today was Dr. Robin Austin, Head of the Assessment and Certification Board.

