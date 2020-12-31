Current COVID-19 measures in place until end of January

−curfew hours remain the same

The gazetted COVID-19 measures issued for December 2020 have been extended until the end of January 2021. Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony made the disclosure during Thursday’s COVID-19 update.

“The guidelines that we have in place would end as of midnight tonight, but there are new guidelines coming into place so basically the current guidelines have been extended until the end of January, and the curfew hours remain the same.”

Curfew begins from 10:30 pm and ends at 4:00 am daily.

Minister Anthony also urges citizens to adhere to all the other measures, including those related to recreational activities and social gatherings.

“We are living through a pandemic with a virus that is easily transmitted and therefore we have to take precautions… Opening up of bars and other places, that has not changed. So, I do hope that the relevant businesses and other entities take note of this because if they go and have parties and all of that, and the police come in, they will be in breach of the law and therefore they would be prosecuted.”

Prohibitions are also in place for indoor gatherings, Dr. Anthony said.

“More than 10 persons cannot gather in one place and if these measures are violated and the police intervene, persons will face the consequences of the law.”

In the meantime, members of the Christian community are also being urged to take precautions as they usher in the New Year in church service.

“We have a curfew, the churches, everybody knows this, from 10:30 pm to 4 o’clock in the morning, and therefore, people need to abide by that. There’s no prohibition if people want to go to church before these hours but once it’s 10:30pm, then people should be at home. I really hope that people would work with us to make sure that we can contain the spread of this disease because if we don’t; we’ll see surges and spikes going into the New Year and, if not properly managed that can easily overwhelm our healthcare system.”

Dr. Anthony reiterated his call for persons to observe the precautionary measures of wearing masks in public spaces, practising social distancing and good hand hygiene to help stem the spread of Covid.

The Minister again extended gratitude to healthcare workers for their service during the pandemic and wished them, and the nation, a peaceful New Year.