‘Cut Rose’ Project earns $5.3M in 2023

The ‘Cut Rose’ Project which was designed by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to create employment and generate income for women and single parents continues to yield significant success.

In 2023, the project generated a noteworthy income of $5.3 million through the production of 22,895 roses.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

During his recent year-end press conference, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha said the amount represents 54.51 per cent of the 42,000 roses imported yearly.

“We are already satisfying the market in Guyana. We are contributing 50 per cent to the importation of roses that we used to import before…And I am hoping that in another year or two, we can satisfy the demand in our country,” Minister Mustapha reiterated.

Numerous roses are being cultivated in special shade houses at the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) in Mon Repos.

The pricing structure for roses varies based on their specific types. Customers can expect to purchase roses at prices ranging from $300 to approximately $500, depending on the unique characteristics and qualities of the chosen variety.

The government is ensuring that women and young people, especially single parents, are included in the agricultural diversification through this unique project.

More single parents and women are expected to benefit from the expansion of the project.

