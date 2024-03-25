Daily unity, joy encouraged as Phagwah celebrations get underway

A vibrant explosion of colour, music, and joy filled the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground on Monday as Guyanese and visitors from around the world united to celebrate Holi.

The ground was awash with a kaleidoscope of the vibrant shades of spring, as the Indian High Commission held its annual Holi celebrations to ring in the new season.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindhya Persaud

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindhya Persaud, who also serves as President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha (GHDS), delivered the feature remarks, urging the attendees to let the spirit of harmony and joy permeate their daily lives.

Furthermore, she underscored the festival’s profound message of inclusivity and love.

“I want this feeling of joy, bliss and happiness to be pervasive every day, beyond Holi or Phagwah, bringing us together in unity, and in this feeling of togetherness, and not only as we celebrate Phagwah, but as we celebrate life and all of humanity,” she stated.

The minister also pointed to the religious significance of Holi, and the integral role it plays in shaping Guyana’s cultural makeup.

“This is a beautiful festival, and we are celebrating exactly the way that it should be celebrated, filled with colours, enthusiasm and joy. It is such an inclusive festival, one that shares love, fraternity, joy and every good thing,” she expressed.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo were also present for the celebrations

Phagwah or Holi is commonly celebrated in the middle of March and is also known as the Festival of Colours. It celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, other cabinet ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, and other officials were also present at the event.

It featured lively cultural performances and delicious food, culminating in the joyous tradition of showering each other with colourful powders.

