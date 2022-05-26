Democracy allows everyone to exercise their rights – Minister Indar

– as Region 3 celebrates 56th independence anniversary

As Guyana celebrates its 56th independence anniversary, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, M.P. on Wednesday reminded citizens of the importance of being a democratic country. Such a state, he asserted allows every Guyanese the right to pursue every opportunity presented to them.

The minister was speaking to residents of Region Three, during a flag raising ceremony at the Regional Democratic Council, on Wednesday.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, M.P.

“I believe in all honesty that we’re in the best time in the history of Guyana, so as a democracy it means that every single person man, woman and child has that right, the right to take up property, the right to travel unrestricted, the right to worship freely,” he said.

Guyana attained independence from Great Britain on May 26, 1966.

Minister Indar reiterated government’s commitment to develop and upgrade the region’s infrastructure, agriculture and housing sectors, while creating job opportunities for residents.

The Guyana Police Force participated in a band march.

He said Guyana is seeing an “economic explosion”, as government continues to provide opportunities for investment, development and job creation.

Speaking of the contract that was signed on Wednesday for the construction of the new Demerara River bridge to the tune of US$260 million, the minister stated, “This bridge is designed with an economic useful life of 100 years, and is expected to be completed in 24 months.”

One of the participants performing her dance.

Also, in Region Three, the government will soon construct a highway from Schoonord to Crane, that is expected to ease the ongoing traffic in the Vreed-en-Hoop area.

Meanwhile, another highway is expected to be constructed from Versailles to Parika. This will not only benefit persons using the road ways, but it will also allow for the opening of new housing schemes in the region.

A section of the audience at the flag raising ceremony.

“About a month ago, we witnessed a signing of a massive shore base facility at the front of Vreed-en-Hoop, that shore base will generate thousands of jobs.”

The public works minister also noted that the facility will allow the region to be a massive hub for oil and gas and other supporting sectors.

