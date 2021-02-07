Department of Education – Georgetown distributes care packages to students participating in the Community Chalkboard Project

On Friday, the Department of Education – Georgetown in collaboration with Central Ministry distributed care packages to students in the Albouystown, Sophia, Back Circle, Rasville and Wortmanville communities. The initiative targeted those students that have been consistently utilizing the chalkboards erected in their communities by the Department of Education on which school work is placed for the various grades to remain engaged while schools are closed for face to face teaching.

The chalkboard initiative was done in conjunction with the distribution of worksheets to ensure that all learners are engaged.

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson who witnessed the distribution at the Albouystown Nursery School said that the initiative has taken on some very important steps. He said that the reality is since March of 2020 some students have not been engaged. He said the Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand since assuming office in August of 2020 has been searching for ways to impact education delivery.

He said, “We have a vibrant Minister of Education who has been on the front burner. Lots of things were not happening and in some cases, singlehandedly [she] went to communities and delivered worksheets.” He said that the education sector is in a good place under the current leadership.

Referencing to the Ministry’s recently launched ‘BeKind’ Campaign on social media, Dr. Hutson said that the Ministry, through this initiative wants to be kind to all students that participated and continue to participate in the chalkboard project. “We will continue to provide work on the chalkboards so that students in the community can come out”, the CEO advised.

Meanwhile, Education Officer Nursery), Ms. Deborah Hutson said that the distribution of the packages is a way of encouraging students to continue utilizing the chalkboards while simultaneously alleviating some of the harsh experiences that were brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contained in the care packages are face masks, food items, dictionaries, school stationery and educational toys.

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson speaking to the students on Friday

Some of the care packages that were distributed on Friday

Scenes of the distribution exercise in the Wortmanville, Rasville and Sophia communities

Scenes of the distribution exercise in the Wortmanville, Rasville and Sophia communities

Scenes of the distribution exercise in the Wortmanville, Rasville and Sophia communities