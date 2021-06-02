Despite rains, youth turning out for Covid vaccines

Despite the torrential rains, young people are turning out in large numbers at the Ministry of Health’s Brickdam office for their COVID-19 vaccine.

When DPI visited the location on Tuesday, the youth said they are grateful to the Government for making the vaccines available and they are encouraging their peers to get immunised.

Ms. Annastacia Browne

Ms. Annastacia Browne said: “I just want to say thanks to you (the Government) for providing vaccines for everyone and I’m encouraging everyone to come out and get their vaccine because not everybody in other countries is getting the vaccine so you have the opportunity now, so come out and take your vaccine.”

Mrs. Farina Khan who received her second dose today, said she has not had any side effects from either of her jabs.

Mrs. Farina Khan

“I would say that it is wonderful and I would say that the Government, I give [President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali] credit. He did very well with this vaccine because you know, some country, they can’t even get the vaccine but we gat till they begging you to take it right. So, I compliment the Government for this, very good.”

Mr. O’Neil Wright said young people should seize the opportunity to get inoculated.

Mr. O’Neil Wright

“I would like to encourage people, all those who ain’t take their vaccine to come and get it. It’s free and they should come and have it.”

Meanwhile, Minister, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, today said to date 201,347 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine. Some 69,486 persons have received both doses. The Minister encourages the public to protect themselves from a severe form of Covid by getting vaccinated.

Photo of a patient receiving their vaccine