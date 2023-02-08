Destruction of properties, intimidation of citizens will not be tolerated – AG

– Condign actions will be taken against those involved

Fiery protests erupted on the East Coast of Demerara and on the West Coast of Berbice last week, resulting in the destruction of properties and preventing the free flow of traffic.

In light of this development, government has made it clear that these types of actions are unlawful and will not be tolerated.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, made these statements during his weekly programme ‘Issues in the news’ on Tuesday evening, as he expressed worry that there seems to be a pattern.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC

“A government will not sit idly by and allow any component of its citizenry to terrorise, to vandalise, to beat, to rob and to execute terror against the general public; if that segment of the population, for whatever reason, feels aggrieved or feels that they are the victims of wrong” Minister Nandlall underscored.

He expressed that not because they were wronged, that gives them the authority to take the law into their own hands.

“The most condign actions will have to be taken in particular since this seems to be a consistent conduct,” the Attorney General highlighted as he alluded to laws that contain extreme consequences for such actions.

“We have terrorism offences which carry high penalty. Bail is not grantable unless special reasons can be shown. We have offences which relate to the destruction of public and private properties, that can carry punitive sanctions if those offences are established to the satisfaction of the court and these regimes in the law will have to be employed and it is for the public good,” the AG explained.

Only recently, acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken made an appeal to citizens to desist from these unlawful acts and made it clear that persons involved will receive penalties in accordance with the laws.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

