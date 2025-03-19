DHB construction to be accelerated with 200 new skilled workers

To expedite the completion of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), China Railway Construction International Limited (CRCCL) will add 200 skilled workers, including engineers, to the project.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during an early morning site visit on Tuesday, received the update from CRCCL representatives. He was informed that the additional workforce would focus on completing the bridge’s main spans.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaging representatives of Politecnica, who is overseeing the project

“That is the big work now, completing the main span,” the head of state emphasised.

The president also addressed delays in drainage works, instructing the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to expedite approvals.

He was assured that crucial steel cables are en route and expected to arrive by May, maintaining the August 31st completion deadline.

“This project is not being extended one day beyond the timeline and your attitude and work ethic is what will ensure the project is completed in time,” he said when inspecting the access road that will connect to the bridge.

The US$260 million new river bridge will become the first in South America. It is designed to cater to vehicles of all sizes and weights with a length stretching 1.25 miles (2.01km).

With a lifespan of at least 100 years, the structure serves as a strategic link between Regions Three and Four, facilitating the movement of thousands of individuals, vehicles and cargo. Importantly, it will open up a wave of economic activities and opportunities.

A view of the East Bank Demerara from the new DHB

Traffic congestion on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) will also be a thing of the past with this bridge, allowing Guyanese to live productive lives.

“Those are the kind of …auxiliary…roads…[that] connect to the main roads. That is why we built the Haags Bosch Highway that is going all the way to Ogle…and to Buzz Bee Dam,” President Ali went on to highlight.

President Ali urged CRCCL and Italian supervisory firm, Politecnica to avoid working in silos and ensure the project is delivered on time.

The new structure will land at the back of Nandy Park, EBD, and La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

It is a fixed, 2.65-kilometre (km), four-lane, high-span, cable-stayed structure, with a driving surface of 23.6 metres. It will feature a bicycle lane. It will also end bridge closures for vehicular traffic with a 50-metre fixed-high span.

Some of the progress made on the bridge’s construction Some of the progress made on the bridge’s construction Some of the progress made on the bridge’s construction An overhead view of works on the US$260 million new Demerara Harbour Bridge

