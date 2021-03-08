Diamond CDC urged to work for the good of all residents

─to focus on issues, not race politics

Members of the newly constituted Diamond Community Development Council (CDC) have been urged to focus their skills and other resources on enhancing their neighbourhoods and ensure that the lives of residents are significantly improved.

This call to action was made by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon. Kwame McCoy, during a community engagement on Sunday.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon. Kwame McCoy along with members of the Diamond Community Development Council

Minister McCoy told the Council that they must take pride in the work they have been elected to do and ensure that all decisions and actions take redound to the benefit of every resident.

“It is work that makes you feel happy at the end of the day, that you are able to achieve things for your community, and your country overall because if we have these kinds of efforts, bit by bit in several communities across our country, we would make steady progress in terms of taking our country to the highest levels of development,” he said.

The CDC was reminded that their new leadership roles require a vested interest in the affairs of the community. As such, the group was encouraged to ensure that residents are kept engaged, their concerns are noted and they are kept abreast of all decisions and actions to be undertaken.

Minister McCoy further implored the CDC to stay away from the divisive race politics being advanced by the main parliamentary Opposition, and to apply sound reasoning in all of their deliberations.

“We, consciously as members of communities, as Guyanese, we have got to work to get rid of this nonsense… It does not help us to advance as a country. We must see issues for what they are,” he noted.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon. Kwame McCoy addresses members of the Diamond Community Development Council

With the National 2021 Budget being passed and a number of programmes about to be rolled out, Minister McCoy encouraged residents and parents to take advantage of the opportunities that will be presented including the launch of the Online Learning Institute, for which 4500 young people are expected to benefit from online scholarships this year and the training opportunities provided by the Board of Industrial Training.

Minister McCoy also promised to engage the Diamond/Grove Neighbourhood Democratic Council so that the two groups could collaborate on projects for the community and avoid duplication of resources.

The Diamond CDC holds responsibility for the 15th to 21st Avenues and is headed by Chairma, Mr. Aran Prince.