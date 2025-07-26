Digital payment system, transportation grant for pensioners 

Guyana’s senior citizens are set to benefit from a major digital leap forward as the government prepares to roll out a modern electronic payment system designed to bring convenience, dignity, and transparency to pension distribution.

Speaking at a lively public meeting in Industry on Friday night, His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that work is well underway to launch a digital payment card specifically tailored for pensioners.

Children of Industry and neighbouring communities join President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Dr Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security and Shyam Nokta for a photo

“Our pensioners will soon stay in their homes, look at their digital cards, and enjoy seeing their money available in their accounts,” the president said.

He described the initiative as a major step toward modernising social services and ensuring that progress is felt by all, especially those who built the foundation of the country.

The head of state further noted that the same technology will be extended to public assistance beneficiaries, ensuring automatic, bias-free disbursement of grants to eligible individuals across the country.

So far, the government has transferred approximately $37 billion to over 76,000 pensioners this year, with an additional $10 billion invested to support public assistance programmes.

In a broader push to improve household welfare, President Ali also announced a slate of economic relief measures. These include:

50% reduction in electricity costs

46% increase in public sector wages

Doubling the income tax threshold from $65,000 to $130,000 and

Effectively removing over 60,000 Guyanese from the tax net

Recognising the challenges families face with transportation, the president revealed that a new transport grant will soon be introduced to support both pensioners and schoolchildren.

“And we also want our pensioners and our elders to see the development that is taking place in our country… That is why we will create a special transportation grant and allowance for pensioners and our children so we can support their movement.”