Distribution of $100,000 ‘Special Needs Fund’ continues in Soesdyke

The distribution of government’s $100,000 ‘Special Needs Fund’ for children living with disabilities continued today in the Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara area.

Parents and guardians who gathered at the Soesdyke Vishnu Mandir expressed great relief after uplifting the funds.

One such parent was Cleopatra Fayley, who related, “I’m very happy about it. I must say thanks, very much. I’m happy for the assistance.”

Cleopatra Fayley, a recipient of the government’s $100,000 ‘Special Needs Fund’

She revealed that the cash grant would assist with paying for her daughter’s surgery.

Another relieved parent was Olivia Bell, who divulged that the cash grant will help to offset the cost of medication for her grandson.

“It is a great relief because now he will be able to help himself”

Olivia Bell, a recipient of the government’s $100,000 ‘Special Needs Fund’

Shivanie Persaud, who is a mother of a 2-year-old, disclosed that the cash grant will go towards paying for her son’s therapy sessions.

“I have to take him to therapy every Wednesday. So, I am happy that the government has given us this cash grant, because [of] the passage I have to pay.”

Shivanie Persaud, a recipient of the government’s $100,000 ‘Special Needs Fund’

Distribution and Logistics Coordinator, Ministry of Human Services and Social security, Mahendra Budhram, said some $20 million was disbursed along the East Bank of Demerara.

“For Region Four we would have distributed about 1,300 envelopes, and have roughly about 200 more remaining,” he said. He also urged persons to apply for public assistance to help care for their children living with disabilities.

