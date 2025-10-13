Diwali reflects Guyana’s rich culture, multi-diversity

Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture Vickash Ramkissoon attended the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) Guyana’s 11th lighting of the National Diya at Rahaman Park, Houston, East Bank Demerara, on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Minister Ramkissoon said that Diwali is one of Guyana’s most celebrated festivals, which showcases the nation’s multi-ethnic and multicultural fabric and fosters unity.

Diwali, also called Deepavali or Deepawali, is the Hindu festival of lights and symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness. This year’s celebrations will be observed on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vickash Ramkissoon

Minister Ramkissoon said the occasion reflects the country’s rich culture, and he took the opportunity to remind those in attendance of his government’s commitment to implement policies and programmes that improve the lives of all Guyanese, regardless of faith or ethnicity.

“We as a government have a responsibility to ensure we create opportunities for people to prosper,” the minister said.

High Commissioner of India, HE Dr Amit Shivkumar Telang

High Commissioner of India, HE Dr Amit Shivkumar Telang, also extended greetings on behalf of his government and praised Guyana’s economic and infrastructural growth.

He pointed out that people in both countries want ongoing progress and development, emphasising that government support is essential for moving nations forward.

Drawing parallels between India’s rapid infrastructure growth and Guyana’s emerging transformation, the high commissioner emphasised that improved connectivity and development naturally lead to prosperity and confidence among citizens.

The cultural segment featured songs, dances, tassa drumming, and other performances.