‘Do not worry with the rumors’ – Min Sukhai urges Region Eight residents

Against the backdrop of the plethora of unverified, inaccurate information regarding the ongoing Guyana/Venezuela border controversy, which continues to flood social media and other platforms, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai has urged Guyanese to denounce the lies and remain solidified in unity.

Cautioning all Guyanese, but specifically speaking to residents of Region Eight during a recent visit, the minister reminded that stressing about inaccurate information will result in unnecessary fear.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai speaking to the residents of Region Eight during her recent visit

“Do not worry with the rumors and the social media positions and news that Venezuela may put out there. We have residents in our border villages who are working and living a normal life…we have to remain solidified in unity and not be fearful,” Minister Sukhai implored.

She further encouraged the Guyanese populace to stop reposting unverified and incorrect information that they see on the internet.

“Even in Georgetown and other villages and regions that are not part of the border and that seem to be picking up on wrong news, we want to ask everyone to desist from that and keep their peace. Our country still continues to fight for our territorial integrity and it will never give up on Essequibo,” the minister expressed.

She assured that Guyana has the unwavering support of its international partners which comes as a result of them knowing, believing, and standing firm on the 1899 Arbitral Award that settled the border issue. This, she said makes them fully aware that indeed Essequibo belongs to Guyana.

Moreover, Minister Sukhai charged Guyanese to remain faithful, committed, and strong in preserving and sustaining their country.

