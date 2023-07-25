Dominican Republic delegation in Guyana to explore investment opportunities

A team of officials from the Dominican Republic is in Guyana to explore additional areas for investment and collaboration between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud met with the team at Ramphal House, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Tuesday, where he reaffirmed the government’s dedication to fostering greater collaboration with the Dominican Republic.

Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud met with a delegation from the Dominican Republic at Ramphal House on Tuesday

“This is a historical moment, and we want to make full use in bringing our people together and looking at the vast opportunities that exist for cooperation, both in the government-to-government aspect and in the private sector,” he said.

The team consists of Hugo Francisco Rivera Fernández, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs and International Cooperation (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Ramón Pérez Peralta, Vice Minister of Internal Commerce (Ministry of Industry and Commerce), Pablo Portes, Economic Advisor to the President, Tulio Rodriguez, Coordinator of the Presidential Initiative for Food and Energy Security with Guyana, Ariel Gautreaux, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gia Forastieri, Advisor to the Vice Ministry of Economic Affairs (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Julio César Estevez, Director to the Northwest region (Ministry of Agriculture), and Cristino Durán, Director of Rice and Corn (Ministry of Agriculture).

This delegation’s visit is expected to set the stage for His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s upcoming visit to the country.

Meanwhile, Vice Minister Fernández outlined the commitment of the Dominican Republic government to strengthening ties with Guyana in a number of areas, in forging a sustainable partnership.

“We have complementary economies, and we look forward to working together for the future,” he stated.

The delegation has a robust two-day agenda that sees engagements with a number of agencies, in advancing fruitful discussion for strengthened collaboration.

President Ali is set to lead a high-level team of government and private sector representatives and officials to the Dominican Republic from August 8–9, 2023.

In June, His Excellency, Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, paid a visit to Guyana, and, engaged in discussions with President Ali focused on enhancing bilateral relations, signalling a commitment to pursue greater collaboration in areas of energy, agriculture, tourism, trade, ICT, infrastructure, and industry.

The DR President’s visit to Guyana also saw the signing of bilateral agreements on political consultation, air services, and energy cooperation.

Guyana and the Dominican Republic established bilateral ties in October 1970.

