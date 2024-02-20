Dominican Republic strengthens ties with Guyana

– as a new chamber of commerce launched

The bilateral relationship between Guyana and the Dominican Republic has now been deepened after the Spanish-speaking country launched its chamber of commerce here on Tuesday.

This newly established initiative will see the two countries aggressively fostering business ties with each other to expand their products and services.

Chief Executive Officer of Go-Invest Dr Peter Ramsaroop and officials from the Dominican Republic cutting the ribbon to officially launch the Dominican Republic Chamber of Commerce in Guyana

It was launched during the 2024 Energy Conference and Supply Chain at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

Cutting the ribbon to officiate the commerce was Chief Executive Officer of Go-Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop and the Dominican Republic’s Ambassador to Guyana, Ernesto Torres-Pereyra.

According to Torres, commerce is a way of showing how the country is building bridges with not only Guyana’s government but also its stakeholders.

“The bridges do not only have to be sturdy but you have to ensure that they are completed so that they can be able to withstand the elements and bear the weight and complexity of this dynamics,” the DR Ambassador stated.

He added that his country has been building its bridges to be aesthetically pleasing to Guyana so that it can show a keen interest in what the Spanish-speaking country has to offer.

Furthermore, Ambassador Torres noted that for the past year, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali had reciprocally visited the country and took his largest business delegation where they signed over ten incorporation agreements to propel trade and economic growth for both countries.

Just Sunday a direct flight from Santo Domingo to Georgetown became operationalised.

The Dominican Republic Chamber of Commerce has been a significant investment plan, allowing it to function in the most diplomatic way possible and to build a keen line of communication with Guyana.

With Guyana’s booming economy, many countries are investing heavily to expand their services and bring diversity. As such, this allows a plethora of opportunities for Guyana and its citizens.

