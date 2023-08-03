Dr. Luncheon remained a central figure in the PPP and gov’t until his passing – Jagdeo shuns opposition assertions

A day after the passing of PPP stalwart, Dr. Roger Luncheon, the party’s General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has made it clear that he died serving the party and remained a central figure in the government’s business.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Thursday at Freedom House, Dr. Jagdeo said Dr. Luncheon’s death is an “immense loss,” as he was a central figure in the PPP and every PPP/C government over several decades.

Dr. Roger Luncheon

He noted that Dr. Luncheon, “was involved in almost all the critical decisions made by the party in that period and he was central to the implementation of the government’s agenda.”

He reminded that Dr. Luncheon served several presidents in his role as Head of the Presidential Secretariat, secretary to the cabinet and secretary to the defense board.

Dr. Jagdeo described him as a distinguished doctor.

“He helped scores of people in this country, in a quiet way, often shunning the publicity, for which he would be remembered affectionately by large numbers of Guyanese.

“For those of us in the PPP he was an embodiment of commitment and struggle… He returned to Guyana and he was a brilliant doctor he could have easily gone to the government at that time and probably would have done extremely well with them and those were the dark days of undemocratic rule, but he chose to join the People’s Progressive Party in a period when it seemed as though we would never be able to get into office,” the General secretary added.

He noted that at the time Dr. Luncheon joined the party it was a contentious period, “The PNC at that time controlled all the coercive branches of government and they used them to the maximum from jailing opponents, you had people who were killed in that period.”

Dr. Jagdeo also chided the opposition for suggesting that Dr. Luncheon was abandoned when he faced difficulties.

“Throughout his ailment and the difficulties he’s had he has always showed up to work, give of his very best, it’s one of those unique characters… until the day he passed away Roger Luncheon was a member of the central committee, was an executive member of the party, he was a member of the cabinet, he received a salary as a member of the cabinet, he received his pension as HPS, he had a driver assigned to him and a vehicle assigned to him, he had an office in the Office of the President with several staff assigned to him and that was until the day he died,” Dr. Jagdeo clarified.

The PPP general secretary also noted that the funeral will take place in about three weeks’ time as several persons have to travel from abroad, however there will be activities planned for persons wishing to express their thoughts about the late party stalwart.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

