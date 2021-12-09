Early Christmas gifts for Timehri/Soesdyke school children

An early Christmas came for scores of nursery and primary school students of eight schools in the Timehri/Soesdyke area, who were treated to gifts, compliment of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Leading the exercise were Minister of Public Service, Hon. Sonia Parag, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Hon. Kwame McCoy and CJIA’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ramesh Ghir.

Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag distributing gifts to students

Minister Parag said she was thrilled to make the Christmas season a little better for the students.

“I am really excited about this, just to see the faces of the children when they receive the gifts. As we know, little kids get so excited at Christmas time and when it is time for presents, and so I was really happy to be on the giving end this year,” Minister Parag said.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Hon. Kwame McCoy Parag distributing gifts to students

Minister McCoy said the distribution of gifts is a very important gesture, as government understands what it means to invest in the children of Guyana.

Minister McCoy said he was happy that the gifts brought joy to the faces of the recipients.

Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag distributing gifts to students

“You are still young, but Guyana has an exciting future ahead and we want to make sure that you are a part of that future. That is why we make provisions such as the distribution of gifts here to make sure that you understand the whole reason for Christmas and what it means to share,” Minister McCoy stated.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Hon. Kwame McCoy Parag distributing gifts to students

CJIA’s CEO Ghir said he was happy that the gift distribution exercise has resumed after it was postponed last year because of the pandemic.

He explained that “over the years, maybe for the past decade and half, we have organised the Santa parade. With the pandemic, we were not able to have the parade last year and we are still in the pandemic. So, the staff decided that it was best they go out into the schools. So, we organised ourselves, this is really the effort of the employees because they would normally procure the gifts, wrap them, prepare the bags and today we are happy to say we went out to eight different schools and distributed over 1000 gifts and I think from the reaction of the teachers and students, they were very excited.”

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Hon. Kwame McCoy Parag distributing gifts to students Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag distributing gifts to students