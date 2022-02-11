Early March new deadline for completion of Sheriff/Mandela Road

─ shipping issues hindering completion

The Sheriff/Mandela Road project is now projected to be completed early next month, rather than mid- February as anticipated late last year. This is due to continued delay in the supply chain management and shipping said, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill.

Responding to questions on the side-line of an event on Friday, Minister Edghill said a lot of the hard components such as the traffic lights have not yet arrived in the country.

“On February 14, we will have work significantly advanced. We are just waiting on the traffic signals to hang from the poles that are in there,” the minister stated.

However, he highlighted that the ministry has decided to undertake additional works on the project outside of its original scope. That is from the Lamaha Canal to the roundabout.

“The road is completed, but we have made a decision that where the road ended to the walkway where there was just either mud or grass, if you go there right now, we are putting in asphaltic concrete,” he explained.

Minster Edghill said the aim is to have the works wrapped – up before the start of the energy conference which begins on February 15.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali is expected to commission the Sheriff/Mandela Road project road upon completion.