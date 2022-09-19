East Coast Demerara fisherfolk laud $150,000 cash grant

The Ministry of Agriculture continued government’s distribution of the $150,000 one-off cash grant on the East Coast Demerara today.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, spearheaded the exercise at the Unity Ballfield Centre and the Lusignan Community Centre respectively. He encouraged those present to take advantage of the investments made by the government and explore additional prospects to ease the burden of high cost of living.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

DPI spoke with a few recipients, who all expressed gratitude for the cash grant, noting that it came at a crucial time for them.

One such person was Ramesh Persaud, who lamented that being a fisherman has its challenges. He said the occupation has become increasingly difficult.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

“We’re very thankful for this cash grant. It will go a long way, and we’re thankful that we got something, instead of nothing.”

Another grateful fisherman was Gopaul Pritipaul, who stated that the money from the cash grant would go towards grocery and repairs to his home.

Gopaul Pritipaul

“I would like to thank the president, and Minister Zulfikar Mustapha for everything they’ve done for the fishermen because right now it’s not easy.”

Haman Chanderpaul, who has been a fisherman for 35 years, said the money will go a long way in helping to support his family.

Haman Chanderpaul

“Things are very rough right now. We’ve been on sea for years now and it is not easy. So, we’re very thankful.”

Cecil Dharamlall, who has three children, noted that the cash grant will assist with getting back on his feet after a recent flood destroyed many of his belongings.

Cecil Dharamlall

“I feel proud about this. It’s going to help me a lot. So, thank you very much.”

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, were also in attendance.

