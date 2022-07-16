East Coast Demerara to Benefit from Massive Housing Development

Thousands of residents along the East Coast Demerara corridor are set to benefit from a massive housing development that will improve their socio-economic conditions through homeownership, infrastructure growth and job creation.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal made this statement during an outreach at the Chateau Margot Primary School. Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall and local representatives were also at the meeting, which was in keeping with a commitment made by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

As part of the 2022 housing programme, he stated that thousands of residents on the East Coast of Demerara will be allocated house lots. Allocations are expected to commence as early as the new week, through the Ministry’s ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Drive. Over the past few days, the Ministry has also been registering persons who have been issued lands for their Agreement of Sale and Certificates of Title.

“This and every PPP/C Government has always made the housing needs of every Guyanese a priority and we will continue to develop programmes to satisfy the housing demand on the East Coast of Demerara,” Minister Croal assured.

From August 2020 to date, more than 4,000 house lots were allocated on the East Coast of Demerara at La Bonne Intention, Mon Repos, La Reconnaissance, Annandale, Vigilance, Strathspey, and Bladen Hall. Billions of dollars have been invested for infrastructure works in these areas to deliver wholesome communities with access roads, bridges, drainage networks and utilities for the allottees.

Speaking on future plans the Minister said that the Ministry will be seeking more funds to develop schemes under its purview. Additionally, the Ministry is in the process of acquiring lands for new housing developments from the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) and the Guyana Sugar Incorporated (GuySuCo). This is expected to bring major relief to applicants in the Ministry’s existing backlog.

“All of you who have old or pending applications I am giving you the assurance today that within a two year span we will fix the East Coast of Demerara for all prior applicants,” affirmed the Minister.

An appeal was also made to persons squatting on lands in the nearby community of Success to desist from the illegal activity. Minister Croal also advised against the construction of more illegal structures by other persons. He indicated that the Ministry has assessed the situation and that the matter will be addressed soon.

During the outreach, residents were also given the platform to raise a number of issues with the Ministers and team, which were addressed.

