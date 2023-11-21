East Coast residents welcome rehabilitated community roads

Residents of Foulis, Enterprise, Nonpareil, Nonpareil Block 12, Melanie (South), and Coldingen are welcoming the major infrastructural development in their communities.

These are some of the communities along the East Coast corridor, that have benefitted from much-needed road rehabilitation, through the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Projects Unit. It fulfils a commitment made by Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during his last visit to the areas.

A completed road in Enterprise, ECD

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Information (DPI), visited the communities where several residents expressed gratitude for the much-needed upgrades.

Shanty Haywood highlighted that the paved roads are making access to school and work easier. She said, “I think it’s very nice, especially for the school children and the people who are working. I’m glad for the work they’re doing. First, you used to have to wear long boots, now you can wear slippers. You can [now] dress and come out because it used to flood in the village.”

A newly paved road in Foulis, ECD

Rohit Rambarran said the improved roads bring major benefits to the community.

“It is a very good gesture for the community, it helps a lot with transportation and school and many other ways. It is very good that we have a smooth road, you know what I mean,” he said.

Road works in Enterprise, ECD

Businessman, Sharine Channan noted, “it is a good job that the contractor put out, and it is so nice to be in the community, it brightened up.”

Reflecting on the transformative change, Prim Charran noted that “the road was very bad, and now we have a good road here and we are thankful for that.”

A rehabilitated road in Nonpareil, ECD

The improved infrastructure is part of government’s efforts, to foster connectivity and economic activities. It also forms part of the manifesto commitment of enhancing infrastructure and improving the lives of citizens, throughout the country.

