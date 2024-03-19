Easy accessibility to housing continues as four residents receive core homes

The government’s commitment to ensuring Guyanese have access to affordable housing was evident once again as four low-income families of Sophia and Cummings Lodge, received the keys to their new homes.

The homes were constructed under the government’s Core Homes Initiative executed under the Ministry of Housing and Water- Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AH&UAP).

The Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues officially handed over the homes to the recipients who were elated to benefit from such an impactful initiative.

Gena Barker, a widow, stated that the new home would improve her living conditions following her husband’s passing. She shared that after his death, she lacked the means to afford a new home. However, the AH&UAP has enabled her to do so.

Minister Rodrigues engaging with one of the recipients, Gena Barker

Previously, the woman resided in an old wooden structure on the land where the house was built.

“I’ve been here throughout the entire process. So, now I am here and I am very thankful,” the exciting Barker told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Dorette La Rose of Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, Sophia, will no longer have to reside in a leaning house surrounded by a swamp. Her new house has been constructed closer to the front of the yard compared to her old one.

Dorette La Rose and Minister Rodrigues as she officially hands over the new home to the mother of one

She said, “I feel comfortable now and I am happy in my new home. I am so thankful because, with the struggle that I encountered while living in Sophia for the past 20 years, that has been lessened,”

Similar sentiments were expressed by Candacy Pitt who occupied the house with her three children. The single mother said that the new home will allow her to provide a safe and comfortable environment for her children.

Meanwhile, Walter April of Cummings Lodge expressed immense gratitude to the ministry for providing easier access to homeownership opportunities.

“I am happy and proud that I can finally live in a nice house like this. The government has opened a way for me to acquire this home and I am so thankful, and grateful for it,” April said.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues with Walter April and his wife after they opened their door to their new home

These homeowners were also presented with their electrical and termite treatment certificates.

The 5.8 billion AH&UAP targets low-income persons from specific areas in Regions Three and Four. Beneficiaries are only required to contribute $100,000 towards the construction of their homes.

Minister Rodrigues noted that the programme has been positively impacting the lives of citizens.

“Over the last few years, we have been ensuring that we construct core homes across three areas, East Bank, East Coast which includes Sophia and Cummings Lodge and in Region Three,” Minister Rodrigues explained.

She noted that for the Sophia area, there are 80 beneficiaries for the core home. Already, 38 have been handed over. Very soon the CH&PA will be going out for tender to construct the remaining homes.

