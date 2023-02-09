Eccles Industrial Road on schedule for March completion – Min Croal

Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal has reassured citizens that the Eccles Industrial Access Road project also known as the ‘dumpsite road’ will be completed by March this year.

During a recent interview with the Department of Public Information, the Minister provided an update on the progress of the works being carried out by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) on the section of the road between Winsor Estate and the Eccles to Diamond Four-Lane Road.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal

“We had to put in place concrete drains and then we will move to asphaltic concrete… most of the drainage work is complete but we are near the area within the vicinity of when you meet the four-lane.

“About $1.2 billion is being spent in that area. All works are expected to be completed by next month,” the minister explained.

The Industrial Access Road leads to the industrial area, Providence and other housing developments.

It is also part of one of the main connectivity for the Ogle, East Coast Demerara to Eccles, EBD roads being executed through the Public Works Ministry.

“Any work that you’re seeing on the eastern side of the four lane [road], that is part of that [East Coast-East Bank Road] development. ..And so, work has actually started on some drainage works, which is being done through public works,” Minister Croal further explained.

This year, $54 billion was allocated to the housing sector for major infrastructural works, of which $7.3 billion will go towards the continuation of the highways at Eccles to Diamond, as well as an additional $5.4 billion for the Schoonord to Crane Road.

The Minister informed the public that both projects are expected to be completed by the middle of 2023 and 2024, respectively.

These infrastructure investments will significantly improve the transportation network in Guyana and will play a critical role in driving economic growth and job creation in the country.

