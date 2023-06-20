Education ministry remains open to fact-checking

We remain available for the Stabroek News to check with us for truth and facts before it publishes.

We note that the Stabroek News in its June 14th Editorial on the issue, has stated as a matter of fact that the Ministry of Education has overarching responsibility for dorms. While this may be the place we would like to go to as a country, this is not so currently.

In most cases, it is the region in which it is located which has overarching responsibility for the dorms geographically. In some cases, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs has responsibility.

In fact, the President’s College dormitory is the sole dormitory for which the Ministry of Education is directly responsible.

