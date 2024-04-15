Education Officers, and IDB Representatives conduct visit to Region Nine

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), continues to spearhead efforts to enhance education in Guyana’s Region 9.

A team comprising officers from the Ministry of Education and representatives from the IDB conducted a visit to Region Nine from April 9-11, 2024.

The Ministry was represented by Deputy Chief Education Officer for Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development, Mr. Marti De Souza, Assistant Chief Education Officer Nursery, Mr. Devindre Persaud, and Project Coordinator, Mr. Patrick John. Meanwhile, the IDB team was led by Education Specialist Sabine Aubourg, Economics Principal Specialist-Education Gregory Elacqua, and consultant Ana Mijares.

During their visit, the IDB team focused on various initiatives aimed at improving educational outcomes. They engaged with head teachers, teachers, and regional officers, gaining valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing education delivery in the area. Additionally, they experienced the rich cultural heritage of Guyana’s hinterland communities.

One highlight of the visit was the exploration of bilingual education initiatives in Wapichan communities. Three nursery schools – Aishalton Nursery, Karaudaranau Nursery, and Mururunau Nursery – were identified to participate in bilingual teacher training provided by the University of Guyana. This pilot initiative underscores the Ministry’s commitment to promoting inclusive and culturally relevant education.

Moreover, the IDB team conducted focus group discussions with school leaders and teachers to inform resource allocation strategies aimed at strengthening instructional leadership at both district and school levels. In collaboration with regional education authorities, such as acting Regional Education Officer Ms. Francine Gomes in Lethem, valuable data was collected to guide future interventions.

Infrastructure improvement was also a key focus of the mission. The IDB team assessed the condition of primary schools slated for rehabilitation, including Aishalton Primary and Awarewanau Primary. Additionally, plans for the construction of a new primary school in Tabatinga were discussed, highlighting the Ministry’s commitment to providing modern learning environments for students.

