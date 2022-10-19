Edutrition: Breakfast for Success programme launched in Region Three

The Ministry of Education’s Edutrition: Breakfast for Success programme was today launched in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara region (Region Three).

During the launch at the Windsor Forest Primary School on the West Coast Demerara, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand stated that the programme is part of the Ministry’s plan to ensure every school-aged child receives an education.

“We want to see your children doing better. We want to see your children shining. We know that you spend your whole life as parents trying to make sure you can give your children a better place in this world and you have given them less struggles and have given them live a life of no wants and we as a government are here to support that.”

She further highlighted that the Government remains committed to investing in the nation’s children.

“We have a duty that we have to fulfil to our children and that that main duty is to make you functional and the best you can be in this their country.”

In brief remarks, Coordinator of the Breakfast Programme, Mr Mahendra Phagwah told the pupils at school that the programme was created to meet their needs, so they can enjoy a nutritious yet tasty meal.

Regional Chairman for Region Three, Mr Inshan Ayube noted that the Government is cognizant of the struggles some parents face, as such, the implementation of the programme will ease the burden of some parents and provide breakfast for thousands of pupils.

Present at the launch were parents of Grade Six pupils and Opposition Member of Parliament, Mr Ganesh Manipaul.

Through this programme, employment for fifty-one (51) caterers was created. Three (3) Monitoring and Evaluation Officers from the region were recruited to help monitor the breakfast programme so that excellence is delivered. To date, some 12, 357 pupils from 245 primary schools have benefited from the Ministry of Education’s Edutrition: Breakfast for Success programme.

Additionally, more than 80,000 children benefit from the National School Feeding Programme every single day.

The programme has also been credited with improving the number of pupils attending school.

