Eid-ul-Adha reminds us of the importance of kindness and faith – President Ali

-Lauds Toronto-based IMO for its commitment and generosity

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali said that Eid-ul-Adha, the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’, reminds us of the importance of being supportive to others and faith during trying times.

The Head of State made this statement while delivering a virtual Eid-ul-Adha message to the International Muslim Organisation (IMO) of Toronto.

He said that the celebration recalls the unconditional trust of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his full and total submission to Allah, while it also is an opportunity for all believers to draw closer to Allah and through acts of kindness and concerns to draw closer to humanity.

President Ali said he was particularly touched by the efforts of the IMO for its donations towards the flood relief efforts in Guyana.

“The recent floods have inflicted widespread damage and destruction across Guyana. We remain grateful for the support and kind intentions from friends and well-wishers, and indeed our brothers and sisters in Canada.”

He also thanked the IMO for its support in other social programmes that have benefitted the less fortunate.

“These are values and principles of the IMO that we, as a Government, share and we as a Government would work with you in promoting and supporting.”

RESPONSIBILITY IS A FUNDAMENTAL VIRTUE OF ISLAM

The Head of State emphasised that even though the festival is being observed in unusual circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it must be done in compliance with the recommended protocols.

“Responsibility is also a fundamental virtue of Islam. Eid invites us to become exemplary embodiments of the truth which we profess and reminds us of the virtue of sacrificing some of our own comforts for the benefit of others.”

President Ali also urged the gathering to ensure that they are vaccinated and to take the necessary steps to protect their families and communities.

RESPONSIBILITY TO PROTECT THE ENVIRONMENT

The President noted that Guyana is at the point of transformation, which comes with greater responsibility for the country to support the cause of other nations and their peoples, to ensure that the world proceeds in a direction in which the environment is sustained.

“This is also important as Muslims; we have a responsibility to protect our environment, we have a responsibility to safeguard the environment, we have a responsibility to act justly in every sphere of life and protecting the environment is an important aspect of living.”

DEMOCRACY

The IMO members were also thanked for supporting democracy during the impasse in the announcement of the results of the 2020 general and regional elections.