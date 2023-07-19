EITI reaffirms commitment to assisting Guyana in addressing challenges that led to delayed implementation of initiative

Just weeks after the official lifting of Guyana’s suspension by the international secretariat of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), the body has reaffirmed its willingness to assist Guyana in addressing the challenges that led to the delayed implementation of the initiative.

Guyana had been suspended due to a failure to submit its 2020 report to the secretariat.

EITI’s Executive Director, Mark Robinson Wednesday morning congratulated Guyana on making all the necessary efforts to ensure the suspension is lifted.

“The commitment of all stakeholders, including your government, and the allocation of adequate resources for EITI implementation for adequate capacity and good functioning of the MSG continue to be key elements for ensuring timely disclosures and effective EITI implementation,” Robinson stated in a letter.

He expressed keenness on behalf of EITI to work with Guyana to address recommendations and corrective actions identified in the EITI’s 2022 Validation, which he noted were the executive director’s focus last year.

EITI’s Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Francisco Paris has since been tasked with exploring the best means of supporting Guyana in this regard.

The EITI board had temporarily suspended Guyana earlier this year for failing to publish its 2020 EITI report.

In line with EITI standards, it was agreed that the suspension would be lifted if the EITI board is satisfied with the publication of the outstanding report within six months of the deadline.

On June 30, 2023, the EITI confirmed that Guyana published its 2020 report, and thus, met the condition for the suspension to be lifted.

Following the initial suspension, President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, had reaffirmed his government’s commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in every aspect of governance, particularly in the extractive industries.

He also vowed to hold those responsible for the delay in the preparation of the report accountable and expressed the government’s confidence that all systems will remain in place to ensure Guyana is not placed in a similar position in the future.

