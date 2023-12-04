Electrification of the hinterland regions: Kamana, Kato residents receive more than 500 solar PV systems

In another demonstration of the government’s commitment to ensuring an equitable and prosperous future for all Guyanese, residents of the villages of Kamana and Kato in Region Eight have joined the growing list of hinterland communities that have received solar photovoltaic (PV) systems.

The distribution of more than 500 solar PV systems in the two villages represents a tangible manifestation of the government’s dedication to bridging the digital divide and empowering hinterland residents.

A family of Kamana village receiving the solar panel system

The units comprise a solar panel, power plant, fan, two lights, and cables, among other accessories, allowing households to access basic electrical power.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai handed over the systems last Saturday to the residents during her visit to the region.

She encouraged the residents to take good care of the systems which can provide power for eight hours at a time, and have a life span of more than 25 years.

Some of the solar panel systems

“We are fulfilling what we campaigned for in 2020. We campaigned that we would provide solar power to villages, especially in the hinterland regions. We said that we would increase the watts and now we have increased it to 165 watts,” the minister disclosed.

The Solar Home Systems Project will see 30,000 households in the hinterland, riverain, and rural communities receiving a solar system, to bridge the energy divide between the urban and rural communities.

These units were acquired through a US$7.2 million line of credit agreement between the Government of Guyana and the Government of India via the Exim Bank and will be distributed to the hinterland households, as well as several Amerindian villages along the coast.

Residents of Kato during the handing over ceremony

Minister Sukhai noted that the solar panel distribution project was discontinued by the former APNU+AFC Coalition Government in 2015, causing major setbacks in the hinterland regions.

Nevertheless, upon resuming office in 2020, the PPP/C Administration resuscitated the initiative enabling regions to have consistent access to electricity.

By providing access to reliable electricity, the government is empowering hinterland communities to thrive and contribute to the nation’s development.

