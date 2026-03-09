Emergency works start to restore bridge linking Vryheid’s Lust to Better Hope

Emergency works have commenced on the bridge linking Vryheid’s Lust South and Better Hope South following severe structural damage caused by an overladen heavy-duty truck on Friday evening.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and the ministry’s Chief of Bridges, Sherod Parkinson, inspected the bridge on Saturday.

Minister Edghill told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the bridge will be restored within two weeks.

“We want to finish it as fast as we can, but within two weeks it should be completed,” he stated.

Commuters are advised to utilise the school bridge as an alternative route.

The minister stressed that the habitual damage to road and bridge networks by heavily laden trucks must be addressed.

“These vehicles are not supposed to be on the road if they are overloaded, much less attempting to cross bridges of this nature. Without proper axle load distribution, these failures will persist.”

The minister asked truckers to consider the implications of driving on bridges such as these. He noted that if a driver breaks a bridge at this location, one can only imagine the cumulative damage caused to the entire route before reaching their destination.

Further, the minister firmly reiterated the government’s stance on the destruction of public property, noting that the ministry will no longer absorb the costs of negligence. Thus, the person responsible for the bridge’s damage will be held accountable.

“If you damage government property, you will pay for it…Legal action will be taken,” he said.