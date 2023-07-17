Enhancement works on Kingston Seawall to be completed in eight weeks

The Kington Seawall enhancement project which falls under the First Lady’s National Beautification Project is taking shape and will be completed within eight weeks, despite the setbacks.

First Lady, Her Excellency Arya Ali provided the update on Saturday following a site visit to the project that is being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works in collaboration with her office.

An aerial view of the beautification project which is a brainchild of First Lady, Arya Ali

“In just about eight weeks this project will be completed and I am excited to see the joy it will bring to many of you, particularly our children,” the First Lady expressed.

While enhancement works are being completed, several measures will be undertaken shortly to improve the regulation of the area including vending and security.

As it relates to damage and theft to some of the lanterns and other amenities which were installed, persons were reminded that these are intended to benefit every Guyanese and they must ensure they take good care of them.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) now has a permanent presence at the Kingston Seawall and anyone who is caught vandalising the facilities will face the law.

Back in May, a recreational park was commissioned at New Amsterdam, Region Six, which was constructed and conceptualised by the First Lady as part of the National Beautification Project.

Corriverton and Tuschen are also expected to benefit from recreational parks under the First Lady’s beautification projects that are simultaneously being constructed.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

